Health service worker at Sharpe Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed that a health service worker at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

According to DHHR officials, the last day the person worked was on April 17.

In coordination with the local health department, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health was notified by the patient’s health care provider, according to a news release from DHHR. Measures were already in place to reduce the spread among other employees and patients.

“Our state hospitals have prepared for this situation and were ready to handle it,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Through advance planning and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measures to reduce the likelihood of spread were already being practiced and in place at Sharpe Hospital.”