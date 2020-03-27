"Healthy Grandfamilies" program adapts to connect during COVID-19 pandemic

The West Virginia "Healthy Grandfamilies" program is both a series of classes and a support group helping grandparents navigate raising their grandkids.

But those in-person meetings have been put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now the program is working to stay connected to the families in a different ways.

"Since we're not meeting we're still providing essential social services," said Riley Freeland, a social worker for the Harrison county chapter of the program "We're definitely checking in with those families, following up with them to see if we can provide them with any service at this time and that would be information or referral services,"

One service they encourage grandparents to use is United Way's 2-1-1 hotline.

"They can just call 2-1-1 on their phone and can connect them that way, and we've asked them to direct any grandfamily related calls our way,"

Since many grandparents fall into the more vulnerable age group, the program is working on plans for how to help if a grandparent does become sick.

"Just in case they do get sick, what things can they have a plan to do whether that's isolating themselves or if they're a single grandparent what kind of childcare services are out there for them,"

And Freeland says the connections and friendships the grandparents have made in the program continue during this crisis.

"They're definitely all pitching in being there for each other during this time," Freeland said "I'm excited to see that comradery during this time as well,"