Hearing for multi-million dollar lawsuit held in Barbour County

Attorneys from MedTest Laboratories, Highmark West Virginia, and Blue Cross, Blue Shield affiliates from around the nation were in attendance for a West Virginia Business Court hearing ahead of a $6-million lawsuit.

The hearing was held in Barbour County because it was more convenient for the presiding judge.

"The initial question is whether many of these out-of-state defendants should remain in the case or be dismissed." said Gerald Fogg, the Barbour County Circuit Clerk.

Barbour County officials blocked roads and covered meters in preparation, expecting over fifty attorneys from around the nation. Instead, around 15 were in attendance, representing multiple third-party defendants.

Highmark West Virginia is a non-profit Blue Cross and Blue Shield licensee from Wood County. Attorneys accuse MedTest, a lab and diagnostic company in Putnam County of defrauding $6-million through a billing scheme.

MedTest management counter-sued Highmark West Virginia, including other third-party Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies throughout the nation.

Attorneys focused the arguments Tuesday morning on whether MedTec could sue the third-party licensees.

No decision was reached Tuesday. A written decision will be announced at a later date. But this is just a preliminary hearing. If the case goes forward to a jury trial, it will be held in Wood County where the complaint was originally filed.