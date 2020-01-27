Hearts of Gold works to place puppies with veterans

A Morgantown group works to place puppies with local veterans.

After receiving a grant, a local organization works to place puppies with vets.

Officials with Hearts of Gold received a grant from the Wounded Warriors project. The money will help train ten pups and place them with the veterans.

The organization gives those dogs to people with mobility and psychiatric disabilities.

"Pick things up for people, carry things, open refrigerators, turn lights on and off," said Lindsay Parenti.

Hearts of Gold volunteers seek foster homes for those dogs. If you would like to help, you can find a link on this right of this page.