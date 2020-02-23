Heat rout Cavs 124-105 as Wade is honored at halftime

The Miami Heat were a worthy warmup act for Dwyane Wade’s jersey retirement, breaking a 23-year franchise record for points in the first half en route to a 124-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami shot 77 percent in the first half and then turned the stage over to Wade, whose No. 3 jersey was hoisted to the rafters at halftime. The ceremony was part of a three-day celebration of Wade’s 16-year NBA career, which included three championship seasons with Miami.

Wade went through a long list of thank-yous as he delivered a 20-minute speech at his jersey retirement ceremony, mentioning everyone from his business manager and the Miami Heat ball boys to Pat Riley.

Wade’s wife helped to hoist his No. 3 jersey to the rafters, where it joined the retired jerseys of four other Heat players: Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh.

The Heat believe they’re building another championship contender, and they looked the part against the hapless Cavaliers.

