Multiple massive cracks on a portion of WV 23 in Tyler County have closed the road until further notice.

According to a Facebook post by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the road was damaged because of a slip.

Tyler County crews worked to clear material from the slip to take some pressure off of the road.

The WVDOT says a drill rig will be mobilized this week to stabilize the area.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.