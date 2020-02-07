Helvetia filmmakers bring the story of the town to the big screen

Helvetia is small. With just over 50 residents, the town remains quiet. But two filmmakers have found the magic in this community.

The film is currently screening in theaters throughout North-Central West Virginia. You can also order a copy from iTunes and the film's website.

"I think Helvetia has really taught me community, togetherness. The power in that," said Jonathan Lacocque.

Lacocque and his wife, Clara Lehmann, created Coat of Arms studios in 2010.

"Coat of Arms is a post-production studio, we do everything from filming to editing, graphics, sound design," said Lehmann

Their work has nabbed them awards at SXSW, Cannes and Tribeca Film Festival. But, their newest film is their most personal.

"I was born and raised in West Virginia and particularly here in Helvetia, west virginia. I went away to school and went to chicago for a while. I think I always knew I wanted to come home and this place has inspired me and made me who I am as a person," said Lehmann

She wanted to create a story about West Virginia, but did not know what to focus on.

"About ten years ago, my grandmother Eleanor Mailloux, she founded the restuarant here in town. She approached me when she was about 90 years old and she was like, 'Clara, I would really like to write a memoir, a book,'" said Lehmann.

Eleanor died before they could finish the book.. But Clara found the story of West Virginia she could tell.

"We could still her story through the people that are here now. Through the restaurant, and through the legacy that she left behind," said Lehmann

Telling this story came with its own challenges.

"Not everybody is open to being interviewed. Especially with a film like born in a ballroom, which is personal and sentimental. I think it helped that we were apart of the community and part of the family. Whereas if we had done this before moving back here it might have been more difficult," said Lacocque.

The challenges as rural filmmakers do not stop there. To hire, coordinate and distribute their films they run into an issue West Virginians are all too familiar with.

"One huge challenge of living in a rural community is internet. Even though we have internet which is great, and it allows us to do our work. It is not fast enough," said Lacocque.

Born in a Ballroom premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January. The West Virginia premiere was held Wednesday in Charleston.

To find screenings in our area, visit https://borninaballroom.com/screenings/