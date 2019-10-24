Hepatitis A case confirmed in Morgantown restaurant worker

The Monongalia County Health Department confirmed earlier Wednesday that an employee at the Popeyes on Earl Core Road in Morgantown had a confirmed case of Hepatitis A.

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Health department, the dates the employee worked while potentially contagious are September 30th to October 16th.

The press release goes on to say if you were there between those days and show symptoms you should see your doctor.

Anyone who ate food from the location from October 9th to the 16th can still get a Hepatitis A vaccine to prevent infection.

Chairman of Infection Control at United Hospital Center, Doctor Mark Povroznik says the virus is spread through contact.

"Bodily fluids or fecal material or a person whose infected or the surface that you've touched where the virus has been left behind by injecting that through whatever means...fingers in your mouth, contaminated water or whatever resort, viruses can enter the body and cause its disease."

Dr. Povroznik says the symptoms of Hepatitis A include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headaches, and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

But you could be at risk even before the infected individual shows symptoms.

"For two weeks prior to your symptoms and for one week after your symptoms resolve, you can be transmitting the virus," Povroznik emphasized.

Although cases of the virus were once uncommon to West Virginia, there has been a spike in between the years of 2018 and 2019.

Dr. Povroznik says prior to 2018, "Hepatitis A was not a common occurrence, it does occur throughout the United States. But around 2018-2019 we saw more cases in West Virginia during that time period than we saw in the previous decade combined. So it clearly made its mark in West Virginia largely through the drug epidemic that allowed it to foster and spread."

Besides the vaccine, thoroughly washing your hands is your best defense against the virus.

"If done so, the risk of transmission is minimal," said Povroznik.