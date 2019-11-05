Herschel "Woody" Williams named a Grand Marshal for NYC Veterans Day Parade

The United War Veterans Council has named Herschel "Woody" Williams as one of the five Grand Marshals for the 100th annual New York City Veterans Day Parade.

According to a press release from the UWVC, the Marine Corps Commandant, General David Berger will serve as Honorary Grand Marshal. The five Grand Marshals represent every generation of American warrior from World War II through current post 9/11 service.

The U.S. Marine Corp is the featured service for the Parade, according to the press release. The Parade marches up Fifth Avenue on November 11, 2019.

The parade features Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard units, a total of nearly 300 marching units and over 25,000 participants from nearly 30 states, including veterans, service organizations, youth cadets and top high school marching bands, the press release says. The parade will be broadcast on TV and online by WABC-TV, the nation’s most-watched television station.

“On November 11, we come together as one people to honor and thank our veterans, people like General David Berger who has served this nation for 38 years,” said McGowan, whose UWVC produces the New York City Veterans Day Parade. “We honor those who have sacrificed so much for us throughout history, people such as Woody Williams, Hershey Miyamura, Bob Kerrey, Eddie Roy and Zach Iscol. We are proud to highlight these five veterans as our Grand Marshals and the Commandant as our Honorary Grand Marshal, and the opportunity to thank all those who served in our military at this year’s Centennial Veterans Day Parade.”

Williams is a West Virginia native who served in the Marine Corps in World War II.

Williams was awarded the medal of honor for his service.