Everyone at WDTV would like to thank all those high school football fans that donated canned goods to the annual "5th Quarter Fans Feed the Hungry" food drive.

The drive was held Friday at Bridgeport at Lincoln and

5 News delivered the donations Monday afternoon to the Salvation Army food pantry in Clarksburg. The Pantry provided non-perishable food items for over 100 families a month.

Officials say the need increases during the holiday season.