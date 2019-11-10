High school students learn more in 'Crunch Time'

On Mondays through Saturdays, you can find many from the community stopping by the Elkins-Randolph Public Library, but that changes on Sundays.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every Sunday, high school students from around the area can come to the library and study, receive help on homework, prep for the ACT/SAT and use computers.

There is, however, much more to take away within the few hours. The teen program director, Jess Johnson, says they want to offer students with knowledge they may not get in a classroom setting.

"Just kind of the things that maybe teachers don't have the time to cover with students, but it's necessary material," Johnson said.

Material that includes filing taxes, completing FASFA, learning how take care of a vehicle and cooking.

Students say the experiences they receive at the library is more hands-on.

"We do a lot more of actual doing it rather than just talking about it," Matthew Johnston, a senior at Elkins High School said. "When we did car maintenance, we actually had a car pulled up, opened up the hood and we actually checked the tire pressure with pressure gauges and everything," he said.

Students also say it's a place to have a discussion without judgement.

"We do like different controversial topics that are kind of like not discussed but that need to be discussed," Charlie Brown, a freshman at Elkins High School said. "I just think it's a really good place to come and just mellow out and just be able to be yourself and not worry about what others think," Brown said.

Not worrying in a space that provides more than just resources is something Johnson really values.

"I think this is another safe space for them to be where there's supervision but it's still a fun time," Johnson said. "And things that they want to know about and want to learn about and spend time with people that maybe they wouldn't hang out with otherwise but they build relationships here with those people."

"The library is kind of our space for discussion and space for debate, so I like that we're doing this here," she said.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, the library will have the director of the Strengthening Families Center lead a discussion with students. For more information on Crunch Time events, visit the Elkins-Randolph County Library's website.