High water and mud slides causing road closures across W.Va.

Several roads have closed across the state Thursday because of high water and mud slides, West Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.

According to a news release from DOT, the Transportation Management Center reported 49 closures in almost every Highway District in the State.

“It is safe to say, we have our work cut out for us after the rains end,” stated Secretary of Transportation Byrd White. “Our crews continue to monitor and react to the affects and have worked tirelessly to do what they can during the event but, we sure could use a break in the weather.”

Fairview Addition Road along County 15 in Mingo County was the site of a massive rock fall and remains closed while crews are working on breaking up the rock into movable pieces and removing them from the road, officials said.

There was a rockslide along US 250 at Muriales Restaurant in Marion County Thursday morning, according to DOT officials. The caused one lane to be closed.

DOT officials say Cabell County reports 14 roads closed and Wood County shows 4 closures due to high water.

Other counties have reported multiple roads closures.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down when conditions are less than perfect, DOT officials say.

