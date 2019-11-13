Historic building is demolished in Doddridge County

A historic building in Doddridge County was demolished Wednesday after a long fight between the county commission and the people who tried to save it.

It’s full name being the “Silas P. Smith Opera House” this building has served several different purposes since it was built in the 1800s.

It has served as the county library and most recently the court annex.

But due to health, safety, and financial reasoning the county commission did decide to tear it down.

The commission refereed me to their president Ronnie Davis' Facebook page where he said in a statement,

"For approximately one year, the commission has been discussing as to whether it would be feasible to restore the building. After meetings with the public, engineers and various societies, our research has found that it was not feasible to restore the opera house. It would cost almost 6 million to completely restore and bring it up to code."

I also spoke the the leaders of the county historical society who led the fight to save the building.

They also gave me a statement which read in part..

"Sadly, this fight is over. I would ask that when the next historical landmark is threatened, and you believe it should be saved, you do everything in your power to make your voices heard," said historical society president Patricia Harris

For those who feel the historic building should still be standing, the society says they need to show up at the polls in the next local election.

“if you are a fellow supporter, you can make sure your elected officials know that when you cast your vote the next election, you will remember,”