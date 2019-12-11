Holiday shipping deadlines loom

Christmas is just two weeks away. But, even the worst holiday procrastinators still have time to get their gifts under the tree. Though deadlines to get packages in the mail are fast approaching.

Saturday is the deadline for shipping at low costs. It will only get more expensive from there.

Fairmont UPS Store Manager Angela Kusher says you should get your packages in immediately.

This year holiday shopping season began early with Cyber Monday setting record sale numbers for Amazon and deliveries shot up as well.

"Pretty much before Thanksgiving, we started picking up more," said Angela.

The Fairmont UPS store is keeping up with the holiday demand. If you miss the deadline this weekend, you still have up until December 22nd to send packages, but it will hurt your wallet. UPS shipping estimates a one-pound package will cost over $60 to ship between Bridgeport and Charleston.

Speaking with local business owners who maintain online stores, many say there are options for faster shipping, but it is recommended to order gifts online as soon as possible to avoid any shipping woes.