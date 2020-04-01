Home Depot, Costco adjust hours, limit number of customers amid coronavirus outbreak

(Gray News) - Costco stated Wednesday that it temporarily would not allow more than two people in its stores with each membership card, starting Friday.

The stores will be open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments, the company said in its statement. The pharmacy will be open, but the food court will be closed during those hours.

Costco also implemented limits on certain items.

Home Depot announced Wednesday that its stores would temporarily be closing at 6 p.m., and the number of customers inside at the same time would be limited to promote social distancing.

Additional cleaning is being done at Home Depot stores and thermometers are being distributed to employees, who are being asked to perform health checks before reporting to work.

Home Depot has given all employees additional paid time off hours as well, it stated.

In-home installations and services also are being limited, Home Depot said in its statement.

