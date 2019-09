The event had it's annual competition along with several different types of beer to try, live entertainment, raffles and more for everyone to enjoy.

All proceeds from the event will go towards local food charities in the Marion county area.

"We have food trucks here, we have bands playing, all kinds of beers to try," said homebrewer, Brandon Domico. "All kinds of things for everybody to check out."

The event also accepted any canned donations for the food charities.