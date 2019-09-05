Homeless man allegedly sexually assaulted woman in her home

According to the criminal complaint, Mark D. Perkins was charged with burglary and sexual abuse in the first-degree.

On August 13th, Perkins kicked in the door of an apartment in Pennsboro, Ritchie County. Once inside he pushed the victim to the ground, biting her neck and forcing himself on her.

Perkins made a sexual thrust with his hips while his genitals were aligned with the victims, while holding her hands over top of her head.

He secured both of the victim’s hands and attempted to unbuckle his belt. The victim managed to fight him off and he fled the residence.

According to the complaint, the victim had bruises on her body and the door frame to her residence was broken.

Perkins is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

