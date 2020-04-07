Hospitals continue treating chronic illness patients amid elective procedure shutdown

Governor Jim Justice shut down elective medical procedures on March 31st. Since then, health providers are finding a way to provide care for patients who are unsure what that means for their health.

Davis Medical staff say expect to be required to wear a mask if you visit the hospital.

"[elective surgery is] if they waited 30 days, it would not have significant impact on the health of the patient. That is what came out from the Department of Health and Human Resources," said Dr. Catherine Chua, the Chief Medical Officer of the Davis Health System.

Patients who need procedures within four-to-six weeks are also able to get care, but at WVU Medicine, they have become more selective.

"What we are doing for the cases that do not need to go within 48 hours, but do need to happen within six weeks. We look at how much personal protective equipment we have available. and what that patient's specific needs are," said Dr. Judie Charlton, the Chief Medical Officer of WVU Medicine.

WVU Medicine put in place panels who will judge procedure requests and prioritize those procedures based off how emergent they are.

"The ones that are making it to the front of the list would be cancer cases, heart and vascular cases that can't be delayed, and loss of limb or sensory functions," said Dr. Charlton.

The Governor's order does not stop patients from still receiving care from their primary physician. Davis Medical staff say they are seeing patients more timid about visiting their doctors because of the COVID-19 virus.

Staff encourage patient with chronic illness or health concerns to continue communicating with their doctors, use telehealth and, when appropriate, visit their primary care physicians.

"People are afraid to come into the facility, therefore staying home, getting sicker rather than coming in early in the disease process," said Dr. Chua.

Davis Medical staff put in-place several procedures to keep their buildings safe for patients who want to see their physicians, but do not want to risk the chance of catching COVID-19.