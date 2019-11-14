Hotel Morgan temporarily opens for liquidation sale

Hotel Morgan opened it's doors on Thursday, after recently closing, for a liquidation sale.

The National Content Liquidators (NCL) are conducting the sale to help get rid of the current contents in the hotel.

Items include house furniture, kitchen supplies, fitness equipment and many more household items.

"There's a wide variety of prizes that will fit people that would need just regular furniture," the NCL on-site manager, John Feldhaus said. "Or kitchen equipment If you have a restaurant or a meeting room where you would need stack-chairs and tables, just all kinds of things."

Clearing out the hotel is the beginning stages of the property's redevelopment which is scheduled to reopen before the end of the 2020 year.

NCL officials say the sale will continue daily for the next three weeks, or until all items have been sold.