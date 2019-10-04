House Call: Stillbirth Awareness

The loss of a baby during pregnancy remains a sad reality for many families. October is Stillbirth Awareness Month and joining WDTV tonight is Lee Ann Romeo, OB Childbirth Educator, Lactation Counselor at UHC.

1). Can you explain what a Stillbirth is?

A stillbirth is the death of a baby before or during delivery. Both miscarriage and stillbirth describe pregnancy loss, but they differ according to when the loss occurs. In the United States, a miscarriage is usually defined as loss of a baby before the 20th week of pregnancy, and a stillbirth is loss of a baby at 20 weeks of pregnancy and later.

2). How Many Babies Are Stillborn?

About 1 pregnancy in 100 at 20 weeks of pregnancy and later is affected by stillbirth, and each year about 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States. This is why UHC has a support group for parents who have experienced a loss—Embracing Invisible Wings. This is our 9th year, and we were among the first support groups established in the state. We are here to help support you during this difficult time. Please feel free to contact me at 681-342-4346 for more information.

3.) What Increases the Risk of a Stillbirth?

Sometime stillbirths are “unexplained” that is it cannot be determined at birth what happened. Other times the reason is due to a birth defect or a cord accident in which the blood flow and oxygen to the baby has been interrupted. There are times when an autopsy may be indicated, you can speak to your health care provider for more information on this

Stillbirth occurs in families of all races, ethnicities, and income levels, and to women of all ages. However, stillbirth occurs more commonly among certain groups of people including women who:

• African Americans

• Mothers 35 years of age or older

• Low socioeconomic status/ poor or no prenatal care

• Cigarette smoking or drug use during pregnancy

• Medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, gestational diabetes and obesity

• Mother’s with multiple pregnancies such as triplets or quadruplets

• A previous pregnancy loss.

• Factors such as maternal health, income, access to quality health care, stress, social and emotional support resources and cultural factors may also play a role in stillbirth outcomes. More research is needed to determine the underlying cause of stillbirths in these populations.

These factors are also associated with other poor pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth.

4). What Can Be Done?

The causes of many stillbirths are unknown. Stillbirth occurs in families of all races, ethnicities, and income levels, and to women of all ages. However, there are things that a woman can do before and during pregnancy to increase her chance of having a healthy baby:

• Be sure that medical conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, are under control before and during pregnancy.

• Avoid smoking cigarettes during pregnancy.

• Strive to reach and maintain a healthy weight before pregnancy.

• During the last trimester of pregnancy, make sure to report any change in your baby’s movements. You should be able to feel 10 movement an hour.

CDC works to learn more about who might have a stillbirth and why. CDC tracks how often stillbirth occurs and looks at the causes of stillbirth. Knowledge about the potential causes of stillbirth can be used to create recommendations, policies, and services to help prevent stillbirth.

