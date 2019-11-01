House Call: UHC Receives Baby Friendly Designation

United Hospital Center received the Baby Friendly designation from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for upholding the highest standards of infant feeding care.

Courtesy: United Hospital Center

Lee Ann Romeo, RNC, CCE, CLC, Childbirth Educator/Lactation Counselor at UHC.

1). So, what does the Baby Friendly designation mean?

The Baby Friendly designation means that our hospital has implemented the 10 steps to successful breastfeeding and has completed all the requirements set by Baby Friendly USA to ensure mothers get the best start and support they need to breastfeed their babies.

Baby Friendly is a worldwide breastfeeding quality improvement project created by the WHO (World Health Organization) and UNICEF ( the United Nations Children’s Fund) UHC is one of only four hospitals in our state with this prestigious designation.

2). Why is breastfeeding so important?

Breastmilk is the optimal way to provide nourishment to a newborn. Most mothers with guidance and support can successfully breastfeed.

Breastmilk provides life protecting antibodies, perfect nutrition, and many benefits to mothers as well.

Infants who are breastfed have reduced risks of:

• Asthma

• Obesity

• Ear and respiratory infections

• Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

•Gastrointestinal infections (diarrhea/vomiting)

•Necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) for preterm infants.

Breastfeeding can help lower a mother’s risk of:

•High blood pressure

• Type 2 diabetes

•Ovarian cancer

•Breast cancer provides unmatched health benefits for babies and mothers.

It is the clinical gold standard for infant feeding and nutrition.

3). Any tips to help new mothers or expectant mothers be successful with breastfeeding?

First get educated. Go to a prenatal breastfeeding class.

Secondly, gather resources, know where you can go or who to call for help after the baby comes.

UHC has a breastfeeding support group that meets once a month, this is an excellent place to find help.

4). What are some of the ten steps to successful breastfeeding mothers need to know about?

Start with skin to skin immediately after birth, make sure you inform a nurse that you wish to breast feed. A nurse will assist you in that first hour of life.

Keep the baby with you, feed on demand—that is whenever the baby acts hungry and let them feed until done- they feed often in the beginning. Avoid formula and artificial nipples such as bottles and pacifiers until breastfeeding is going well.