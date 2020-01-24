House Call: Importance of Folic Acid in a Woman's diet

This week's House Call is about how to become healthy before and during pregnancy to increase your chances of having a healthy baby. Lee Ann Romeo, Childbirth Educator/Lactation Counselor at United Hospital Center joins WDTV to discuss how important folic acid is in a woman's diet.

1). Is folic acid really that important in a women’s diet?

Every woman needs to get 400 mcg of folic acid each day, in addition to consuming food with folate from a varied diet, even if she does not plan on becoming pregnant. Our bodies use folic acid to make new cells like the skin, hair, and nails. Start a healthy habit today by getting 400 mcg of folic acid every day.

2). What does folic acid help to prevent?

It helps to prevent some major birth defects of the baby’s brain (known as neural tube defects). The two most common types of neural tube defects are anencephaly and spina bifida. Anencephaly is a serious birth defect in which parts of a baby’s brain and skull do not form correctly. Babies born with anencephaly cannot survive. Spina bifida is a serious birth defect in which a baby’s spine does not develop correctly and can result in some severe physical disabilities. Again, all women, but especially those who might become pregnant, need 400 mcg of folic acid every day.

3). When should you start taking folic acid?

Neural tube defects (like anencephaly and spina bifida) happen in the first few weeks of pregnancy; often before a woman finds out she’s pregnant. Also, almost half of all pregnancies in the United States are unintended. These are two reasons why it is important for all women who could become pregnant to be sure to get 400 mcg of folic acid every day, even if they aren’t actively planning a pregnancy any time soon. By the time a woman realizes she’s pregnant, it might be too late to prevent these birth defects. Plan ahead! Starting today is the best option.

4). How can you get folic acid in your diet?

An easy way to be sure you’re getting enough folic acid is to take a daily vitamin with 400 mcg of folic acid in it (most vitamins contain the recommended daily amount of 400 mcg of folic acid women need). If taking a vitamin bothers your stomach, try taking it with meals or just before bed. If you have trouble taking pills, you can try a chewable vitamin. Also, be sure to take it with a full glass of water.

Folic acid is added to foods such as enriched breads, pastas, rice, cereals, and corn masa flour. Corn masa flour is used to make foods such as corn chips, tortillas, tamales, and taco shells. Check the nutrition label on food packaging to see if it contains folic acid. A serving of some cereals contains 100% of the folic acid that you need each day.

You can also eat a diet rich in folate. Folate can be found in foods like beans, peas, and lentils; oranges and orange juice; asparagus and broccoli; and dark leafy green vegetables such as spinach and mustard greens. However, it is very difficult for most women to get the recommended daily amount of folate through food alone.