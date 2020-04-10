House Call: Importance of calling 911 in a cardiac emergency

Cindy Keely, Director of Quality & Systems Improvement for the American Heart Association, joined us for this week's House Call to discuss the importance of 911 during cardiac emergency situation.

1. We know that people are nervous about calling 9-1-1 when looking at an emergency with heart attack, stroke or cardiac arrest in this age of COVID-19, but why is it so important to do so?

Answer: Hospitals are prepared for emergencies – the reason for calling 9-1-1 is the EMS professionals will assess you, provide initial treatment, will take you to the most appropriate hospital for care, and notify the hospital prior to your arrival – which gives hospital staff extra time to prepare regardless of your emergency.

2. In general, how important is it to call 9-1-1 in an emergency situation like heart attack or stroke?

Answer: If you think you’re having a heart attack or stroke – time is of the essence! Stroke and Heart Attack both require immediate medical treatment to resolve symptoms and give you the best chance of survival and lessen the likelihood of having long-term disability. EMS professionals are trained to assess, provide care, and transport you to the most appropriate hospital for care. They utilize tools such as an ECG machine to assess your heart rhythm – looking for irregularities, heart rate, as well as take your blood pressure and blood glucose levels; they have protocol checklists to assess heart attack, stroke and the severity of stroke and relay this information to the receiving hospital.

3. Even during this time of the COVID-19 crisis, are hospitals still ready and equipped to handle these other emergencies?

Answer: Hospitals around the country are still providing high quality care for heart attacks, strokes, and other emergencies – that hasn’t changed. Many have modified their facilities to care for patients in the safest ways possible due to the COVID 19 crisis – some by designating specific areas in the hospital, emergency departments, or outside of the facility for suspected or confirmed COVID 19 patients and completely separating those without COVID 19 to another area. Hospitals are frequently updating their processes by utilizing the most current COVID 19 best practices and guidance to lessen the likelihood of infecting staff or patients.

4. Many people are becoming aware of the symptoms of COVID-19, but how important is it to make sure you know the signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke?

Answer: Although it’s important to know the signs and symptoms of COVID 19; heart attacks and stroke require immediate treatment – so everyone should know those signs and symptoms --- (refer to flier)

Heart Attack: the common symptoms of chest discomfort; discomfort in other areas of the upper body; shortness of breath; or cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness

Signs for Women are frequently different from those of men – most common is chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea and or vomiting, back or jaw pain.

Stroke – F.A.S.T. – Face drooping (on one side only); Arm weakness (is it weak or numb? unable to raise or keep one arm raised); Speech Difficulty (slurred, unable to speak, or hard to understand?); TIME – the most important – those suffering from stroke must be treated at a hospital quickly!

5. What is Cardiac Arrest?

Answer: Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart malfunctions and stops beating. Within seconds a person becomes unresponsive, stops breathing or is only gasping. Survival depends on that person receiving immediate CPR. Anyone can perform CPR. If you don’t have formal training or it’s been several years, you can learn two easy steps to Hands-Only CPR – link.

6. Due to the COVID 19 crisis, is it still safe to provide CPR or Hands Only CPR for someone who has suffered a cardiac arrest?

Answer: 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest occurs in a person’s own home. Family members residing in the same home, who can and are able to, should perform CPR. A face mask or cloth covering the mouth and nose of the rescuer and or the victim may reduce the risk of transmission to a non-household bystander – such as when EMS arrive or others who are assisting. When calling 9-1-1 tell the dispatcher if you suspect or the victim has confirmed COVID 19.

7. Finally, you wanted to clarify some information on the 4,400 in 4 walking contest we talked about last week, so what do you want to say?

Answer: We want to remind people that the 4,400 miles is a COMBINED number, that all of us together can achieve that goal. So, if 4,400 people walked just one mile, we’d reach it! So, every mile matters and all West Virginians can help us hit that goal.

