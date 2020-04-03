House Call: American Heart Association

A Q&A with Sarah Bolyard, the West Virginia Executive Director for the American Heart Association.

1. April is “Move More Month.” What exactly does that mean for our viewers?

The American Heart Association wants people to find simple, fun ways to get moving! It can be walking, dancing, working out – anything that gets you off the couch and moving. We know that just 30 minutes of walking a day can help lower blood pressure, lower bad cholesterol and help you lose weight, so just find a way to get up and get active.

2. With everyone having to stay at home, how can people stay active?

We know that right now everyone has to stay at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be active. The American Heart Association has great at-home workout routines for adults and kids. Also, just walking on a treadmill or walking around in your yard or in your neighborhood – making sure to practice social distancing – can do wonders for your heart and help keep you healthier. We know that people who are heart and stroke survivors are at a high risk when it comes to COVID-19, so taking care of your heart is very important right now.

3. Tell us about the “4,400 in 4” walking challenge!

The American Heart Association wants to encourage West Virginians to walk during Move More Month. In West Virginia, we lead the nation in high blood pressure, which is a potential path to heart disease and stroke. 44% of West Virginians have high blood pressure, so we’re asking people to help us in walking 4,400 miles in 4 weeks. This competition starts on Monday and you can visit our Facebook page to learn more! Find us at Facebook.com/ahawv

4. How important is it to stay active during this time?

Right now, it is very important to stay active. We know that people who are heart and stroke survivors are highly susceptible to COVID-19 so by being active you are helping protect your heart. It doesn’t take much – again, just 30 minutes of walking a day can have incredible benefits. And since we’re all at home, we can easily find the time for healthy activities.