House Call: Functional Movement Screen

Functional Movement Screen is a simple series of tests that are used to determine mobility limitations and asymmetries that may increase the risk of injury in training. Joining us tonight on House Call is Jenna Snyder, physical therapist at United Rehab at UHC.

1). What is FMS or Functional Movement Screen?

It is a simple series of tests that physical therapist use to determine mobility limitations and asymmetries that may increase risk of injury in training for an athlete. The number one priority that you want to achieve with an athlete is quality of movement.

2). So why is FMS so important?

Correct movement patterns are often overlooked when an athlete or individual has a high skill level, but it needs to be evaluated alongside endurance, strength, and ROM.

Quality of movement should be considered a priority in athletic training. When we look at an athlete we see the epitome of physical fitness; however, FMS provides access to total body movement to ensure correct body positioning. It helps assess strength and mobility of the core, spine, upper, and lower extremities allowing you to find the break down in movement patterns.

Extensive research provides that defects in movement can increase the risk of injury. We can limit risk of injury through these tests, as findings allow for appropriate treatment of deficits; therefore, improving overall performance. That is the goal for any winning team.

3). Explain for us how the FMS screening process works?

As an example we recently conducted an FMS screening on a local football team. The tests including in the functional movement screen are deep squat, inline lunge, shoulder mobility screen, hurdle step, active straight leg raise, trunk stability pushup, and rotary stability. We also tested glut medius strength d/t most athletes will have deficits in this area. Each test is designed to challenge mobility, stability, and evaluate asymmetries.

Athletes received a score between 0 and 3, for each test. A score of 0 is given if there is pain with movement; a score of 1 is given when the athlete is unable to execute the movement with aid or compensation; a score of 2 is given if the athlete performs the test with compensation or aid; and a score of 3 is given if the athlete can successfully complete the movement without compensation. The highest possible score is 21 on this 7 point screening. We use cut off to return to sport or pre participate as a greater than a 14 points, no asymmetries, and no 0’s on the test.

INTERNET QUESTION:

4). I’ve taken part in a Functional Movement Screen, what’s next?

Discussing your score with a physical therapist is important to know areas which may need improvement and how to correct deficits to prevent injury. Poor movement patterns are often performed repetitively during working out, training, and in everyday functional activities. Areas that are commonly found to be weak on the FMS are the pelvic and core region. Proximal weakness can lead to distal injuries. Also, decreased flexibility may restrict appropriate positioning to perform sports related activities leaving the athlete a biomechanical disadvantage. Physical therapist at UHC can help design a program based on your FMS results to improve and correct movement dysfunctions decreasing the risk of injury and improving sports performance.

