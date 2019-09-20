House Call: Lice

Dr. Reagan Simpson discusses common questions concerning lice and how it is so prevalent at the beginning of the school year.

1). So doctor, we often hear about head lice, especially during this time of year, but I bet that a lot of viewers watching tonight do not realize that lice feed on the human body.

Head louse is a parasitic insect that can be found on the head, eyebrows, and eyelashes of people. However, what is always amazing to folks is that head lice do not come out of the air or from the ground. They are human parasites and have probably been here since the beginning of time.

Even more shocking is that head lice feed on human blood several times a day and live close to the human scalp. Head lice are not known to spread disease.

An interesting fact is that desiccated (dried up) head lice and their eggs (nits) have been found on the hair and scalps of Egyptian mummies.

2). How are head lice spread?

Head lice can be spread whenever there is direct contact of the head or hair with an infested individual. Lice can also be spread through the sharing of personal articles like hats, towels, brushes, helmets, hair ties, etc.

There is also a possibility of spreading head lice via a pillow, headrest, or similar items. Head lice do not jump or fly either..

3). How long can nits and lice survive off the head?

Once laid, it takes 7-10 days for a nit to hatch. Nits off the head may not even hatch at all as they are laid close to scalp because they need human warmth to incubate.

A nit hatching off of a head results in tiny nymph head louse which, without an accessible/nearby human, is doomed because it requires an immediate blood meal.

Adult head lice off of their human hosts will generally not survive for more than 24 hours.

4). What product should I use to treat my child who has lice?

There are no over-the-counter or prescription treatments to kill lice that are totally safe and scientifically proven to be 100% effective against head lice and nits.

These treatments are potentially harmful pesticides and reliance on them promotes repeated use and contributes to ongoing infestations, outbreaks and resistant strains of head lice.

Various "natural" remedies are vigorously marketed on the Internet but we have found no scientific basis for their claims of efficacy and human safety.

Manual removal of the live lice and nits is the safe alternative and a necessary component of any head lice treatment regimen. The NPA recommends the LiceMeister® Comb to enable families to screen often, detect head lice early and thoroughly remove lice and nits.