House Call: Nutrition Labels

March is National Nutrition Month what better time to discuss the new changes made by the Food and Drug Administration to the Nutrition Facts label on packaged foods and beverages due to the link between diet and chronic diseases. Joining WDTV for this week's House Call is Michelle Cesa, from UHC Nutrition Services, to explain how the new nutrition facts label can help improve your health.

1). So what prompted the need to redesign the food and nutrition labels?

Well, (say anchor’s name) this is the first major change to the label since it was introduced in 1994. These new changes began on January 1 of this year and the changes are based on updated science, the most recent dietary recommendations, and input from the public. Using the new label can help you choose foods for a healthy diet. The label will be required on all packaged foods made in the United States and imported from other countries.

2). Tell us what changes can we expect to see while grocery shopping?

First, the serving size is now reflective of a typical serving.

Next, the Serving Size and Calories are now in bold type.

Third, when it comes to health outcomes, the type of fat you eat matters. Fort this reason, the label will show percentages from the unhealthy saturated and trans fats.

Forth, the nutrients included on the label were changed to reflect current nutritional concerns. Now included, in addition to Calcium and Iron, are Potassium and Vitamin D.

Finally, the addition of Added Sugars, including the percentage present in the food, has been added.

3). What two improvements to the label do you hope the public finds most helpful?

I think that the most helpful changes are the addition of added sugars and the update to serving sizes.

Added Sugars

This will help you choose products that have lower amounts of added sugar for your diet. Less than 10% of your daily calories should be from added sugars.

Serving Size

Twenty years ago, people tended to eat smaller amounts than they do now. The new serving size reflects what people are likely to eat or drink today and not necessarily the portions they should eat.

For example, the serving size of a 12 ounce or 20 ounce bottle of soda will be labeled as 1 serving. This is intended to give people a more realistic view about the number of calories they are consuming.

4). What can we do to help us make healthier choices about what we eat and drink?

· Read the Nutrition Facts labels on your packaged food and drinks to keep track of sugars, fats, protein, and other nutrients.

· Be sure you know how many servings are in the food you are eating. For example, if you buy what looks like an individual sized chicken pie, check the Nutrition Facts label before you assume that the whole pie is one serving. It might actually be two servings. If you eat the whole pie, you will eat twice as many calories, twice as much sodium, and other nutrients listed on the label.

· Most of the sodium we consume is in the form of salt. In most people’s diets, the majority of salt comes from processed and restaurant foods. Read labels and choose the product with less sodium trying to consume no more than 2000 mg/day.

· Keep your intake of added sugars to less than 10% (e.g. 200 calories if you consume 2,000 calories in a day) of your total daily calories. Naturally occurring sugars, such as those in fruit or milk, are not added sugars.

· Drink plain water instead of sugary beverages to reduce the number of calories and added sugar you consume.