House Call: Stroke Prevention

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and is a major cause of serious disability for adults. The good news is that stroke is preventable. Joining us for this week's House Call is Dr. Dean Woltz, cardiologist with WVU Heart & Vascular Institute at United Hospital Center, to discuss how to prevent or lower our chances of having a stroke.

1). So, explain for us when you hear that someone has had a stroke, what does that mean?

Very simply (Say anchor’s first name) a stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a clot blocks the blood supply to the brain bursts. You can greatly reduce your risk for stroke through lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication.

2.) So tell us who is at risk?

Anyone, including children, can have a stroke. Every year, about 610,000 people in the US have a new stroke.

Several factors that are beyond your control can increase your risk for stroke. These include your age, sex, and ethnicity. Also, there are many unhealthy habits that you can change. Examples include smoking, drinking too much alcohol, and not getting enough exercise.

Having high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes also can increase your risk for stroke. However, treating these conditions can reduce the risk of stroke.

3). What should we be looking for as far as the signs and symptoms of a stroke?

An easy way to remember the most common signs of stroke and how to respond is with the acronym F.A.S.T.:

F = Face drooping: Ask the person to smile. Does one side droop?

A = Arm weakness: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S = Speech difficulty: Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Are the words slurred?

T = Time to call 9-1-1: If the person shows any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately. Stroke treatment can begin in the ambulance.

The five most common signs and symptoms of a stroke are:

* Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm, or leg.

* Sudden confusion or trouble speaking or understanding others.

* Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

* Sudden dizziness, trouble walking, or loss of balance or coordination.

* Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

If you think that you or someone you know is having a stoke, call 9-1-1 immediately.

INTERNET QUESTION

4. Can a stroke be prevented?

You can take several steps to reduce your risk for stroke:

* Eat a healthy diet.

* Maintain a healthy weight.

* Be physically active.

*Prevent or treat your other health conditions, especially high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.