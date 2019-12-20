House Call: Toy Safety Part 2

With only four days left until the big day, Dr. Mary-Ann Phillips, pediatrician with Pediatric Associates, an affiliate of United Hospital Center, joined us this week to help us make the right toy choice for gift giving.

1). When buying a toy, should we also consider safety gear?

I am glad you asked that question. Safety gear is often the forgotten items when purchasing a gift. With skateboards, in-line skates, scooters, bikes, and other riding toys, make sure you get the proper safety gear, especially helmets. I always like to recommend wearing a helmet when sledding, too. Elbow and kneepads are also an important safety accessory.

2). So last week we discussed how to shop for a toy, but what happens after the child opens a toy from another family member or friend, what should you do?

It is even more important to be diligent about inspecting toys your child receives from others during the holidays. Check these toys for age, skill level, and developmental appropriateness. Remember; avoid those with flying parts or that shoot. Toys should not have sharp edges or points and should be sturdy enough to withstand significant impact without breaking. Make sure the toy received has passed all safety inspections.

3). What are some guidelines for choosing a toy for a special needs child?

You want to choose a toy for children with special needs that appeals to different senses such as:

* texture

* sound

* movement

Consider an appropriate toy size and toys that allow the child to play with others.

4). What should you do once the toy has been unwrapped?

Safety does not stop once the gift has been opened. You will want to:

· Immediately discard plastic wrapping or other toy packaging before the wrapping and packaging become dangerous playthings.

· Keep toys appropriate for older children away from young siblings.