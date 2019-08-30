House Call: Ultra Processed Foods

Data from a recent study suggest that limiting heavily processed foods or ultra-processed foods could be an effective strategy for weight management. Joining us tonight on House Call to help us better understand the results of this new study is Becky Foster, registered dietitian and Food Service Director at UHC.

1). So tell us more about ultra-processed foods and can these foods affect more than weight?

Ultra-processed foods are foods that incorporate additives such as added sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors, and colors. They usually have a long list of ingredients on the label.

A few examples of these foods would include Soda, salty snacks, ice cream, frozen pizza, chicken nuggets, instant soups, and fruit juice.

Ultra-processed foods may affect more than weight. Studies suggest that people who report eating more ultra-processed foods have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death.

2). How might unprocessed foods effect our weight?

One possibility is PYY—or peptide tyrosine tyrosine—it is a hormone that suppresses appetite. This hormone was significantly higher on the unprocessed food diet.

Another factor could be time, as people ate 50 calories per minute on the ultra-processed meals, but only 30 calories per minute on the unprocessed meals. Unprocessed foods tend to take longer to eat.

3). Can you provide an example of an unprocessed breakfast vs. an ultra-processed breakfast?

Sure, it is so important to get a great start to your day so breakfast is an important meal to incorporate un-processed foods.

An Ultra-Processed breakfast could be Pancakes, sausage, milk and juice.

An Unprocessed breakfast could be Oatmeal, banana, walnuts, milk, and an orange.

INTERNET QUESTION:

4). Let’s compare ultra-processed lunch and dinner with an unprocessed lunch or dinner?

Examples of Ultra processed foods that are often eaten at lunch or dinner include canned beef ravioli, white bread with margarine, cookies, instant potatoes, gravy, chocolate milk, chips, hotdogs, boxed macaroni and cheese and Soda.

Consider switching to the following unprocessed lunch and dinner menu item.

Fresh or frozen vegetables, lean fresh or frozen meat, fresh fruits, and whole grains such as rice pilaf, bulgur and quinoa can provide a host of vitamins.

A good snack choice is a small serving of nuts instead of chips or cookies.

Finally, read the labels of what you drink – stick to water most of the time!

These alternatives are very filling and you may find that you will consume less calories without being hungry.