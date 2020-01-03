House Call: Winter Safety

Although winter comes as no surprise, many of us may not be ready for its arrival. If you are prepared for the hazards of winter, you are more likely to stay safe and healthy when temperatures start to fall.

Joining WDTV this week to help us stay safe in the New Year is Ron Cutlip, also known as “Safety Ron." He is the safety manage at UHC. We are glad you could join us tonight.

1). What are your recommendations for us so that we are proactive rather than reactive concerning a winter emergency?

The key is preparedness. You want to be ready for weather-related emergencies, including power outages.

•Stock food that needs no cooking or refrigeration and water stored in clean containers.

•Ensure that your cell phone is fully charged.

•When planning travel, be aware of current and forecast weather conditions.

•Keep an up-to-date emergency kit, including:

o Battery-operated devices, such as a flashlight, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio, and lamps;

o extra batteries;

o first-aid kit and extra medicine;

o baby items; and

o cat litter or sand for icy walkways.

•Protect your family from carbon monoxide.

o Keep grills, camp stoves, and generators out of the house, basement and garage.

oLocate generators at least 20 feet from the house.

o Leave your home immediately if the CO detector sounds, and call 911.

2). So Ron most of us would think that the safest place to be this winter is in our homes, is that right?

Staying inside is no guarantee of safety. What you will want to do is to keep your home safe and warm during the winter months.

•Winterize your home.

o Install weather stripping, insulation, and storm windows.

o Insulate water lines that run along exterior walls.

o Clean out gutters and repair roof leaks.

•Check your heating systems.

o Have your heating system serviced professionally to make sure that it is clean, working properly, and ventilated to the outside.

o Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys.

o If you do not have a working smoke detector, install one. Test batteries monthly and replace them twice a year.

o Have a safe alternate heating source and alternate fuels available.

o Prevent carbon monoxide (CO) emergencies.

Install a CO detector to alert you of the presence of the deadly, odorless, colorless gas. Check batteries when you change your clocks in the fall and spring.

Learn symptoms of CO poisoning: Headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

3). How can we prepare for heading out into the great outdoors?

Outdoor activities can expose you to several safety hazards, but you can take these steps to become better prepared:

•Wear appropriate outdoor clothing: wear a tightly woven, preferably wind-resistant coat or jacket; inner layers of light, warm clothing; mittens; hats; scarves; and waterproof boots.

•Sprinkle cat litter or sand on icy patches.

•Learn safety precautions to follow when outdoors.

o Work slowly when doing outside chores.

o Take a buddy and an emergency kit when you are participating in outdoor recreation.

o Carry a cell phone.

4). What is the protocol when you are planning to travel during inclement weather?

When planning travel, be aware of current and forecast weather conditions. Make sure you check the weather forecast on WDTV before going out.

•Avoid traveling when the weather service has issued advisories.

•If you must travel, inform a friend or relative of your proposed route and expected time of arrival.

•Follow these safety rules if you become stranded in your car.

o Make your car visible to rescuers. Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna, raise the hood of the car (if it is not snowing), and turn on the inside overhead lights (when your engine is running).

o Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area. Stay with your car unless safety is no more than 100 yards away.

o Keep your body warm. Wrap your entire body, including your head, in extra clothing, blankets, or newspapers. Huddle with other people if you can.

o Stay awake and stay moving. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems. As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve circulation and stay warmer.