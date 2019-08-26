UPDATE: Crews rescue 2 dogs from house fire on Park Street

UPDATE 08/26/19 @5:08 p.m.

Crews rescued two dogs from a house fire on Park Street, according to Shinnston Fire Department Lieutenant Adam Wratchford.

Wratchford say the fire started in the kitchen and was put out in about 5 minutes.

Wratchford say that no one was injured.

Wratchford say there is still smoke inside the house.

Lumberport Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department and Marion County Fire Department responded, according to the Harrison County 911 log.

What caused the fire is unknown, Wratchford said.

Shinnston Police Department will be investigating, according to the 911 log.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews responded to a house fire on Park Street Monday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

911 officials say that fire departments are on scene.

