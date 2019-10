A house caught fire in Weston just before 6 p.m. Monday evening, leaving the home a total loss.

According to Lewis County 911 officials, the house is located on Jackson Street. Officials said the occupants were in the home when the blaze broke out, but everyone made it out safely.

The Weston Fire Department responded to the fire and told 5 news they do not believe it was suspicious and is not under investigation at this time.

Stick with 5 news for any updates.