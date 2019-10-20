House fire sends one person to the hospital

According to Marion County 9-1-1 multiple crews responded to a house fire on Long Run Road.

Those crews included Winfield fire department, Valley fire department, Brunner Ridge fire department, Barrackville volunteer fire department, Boothsville fire department and Marion County EMS.

According to Marion County 9-1-1 one person was taken by ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

That person's condition is unknown at this time.

Stick with 5 News for any updates on this story.