House of Delegates introduce resolution to investigate Alecto's business practices

The House of Delegates introduced and adopted a resolution calling on West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office to investigate the business practices of Alecto Health Care Services.

House resolution 13 was introduced Thursday, according to a House of Delegates spokesperson.

Alecto is the company that owned the now-closed Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling. They also own Fairmont Regional Medical Center, which is now slated for closure.

The resolution's lead sponsor is Delegate Erika Storch (R-Ohio) and 48 delegates are cosponsors.

The resolution was adopted on a 94-4 vote.

Curtis Johnson, press secretary for the Attorney General's office, says they look forward to discussing the proposed legislature.

“We look forward to discussing this proposed resolution with the Legislature," said Johnson. "Every entity in the state must comply with our laws.”

“The sudden closure of Ohio Valley Medical Center was a crushing blow to the Wheeling area, and we’re still reeling from its ripple effects. My heart now breaks for Fairmont and its surrounding communities because it appears this company is using the same playbook it used with the closure of OVMC," said Storch. "The level of timely patient care, loss of medical records and unintended consequences within our communities from these sudden hospital closures are devastating. This reduces our citizens’ access to community health care and harms West Virginia consumers by reducing choice in the local market. I’m hopeful the Attorney General will take a thorough look at this company’s business practices to see if any state health care or consumer protection laws were broken and am confident he will take appropriate action should any violations be found."