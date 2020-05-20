Hovatter's Wildlife Zoo to open May 26th

Hovatter's Wildlife Zoo will be open to the public next week.

The zoo says they will be opening on Tuesday, May 26th. They will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., including all holiday, according to a post on the zoo's Facebook page. They will take their last customer at 7 p.m.

According to the zoo, they are required to follow COVID-19 rules and regulations set in place by the state of West Virginia.

The rules and regulations are:

•Stay home if you are sick

•We recommend that all guests wear a mask when visiting the zoo, but it is not required.

•Guests must follow all arrows and directions along the walkways.

•Guests are asked to not touch the walkway fences

•Only one family is permitted in the restrooms at a time.

•The pavilion/picnic area will be closed. Food will not be permitted in the zoo.

•The playground area will be closed.

•Only one family is permitted to be at the admission counter at a time. (This will be managed by the staff)

•Guests are asked to pay with a debit/credit card if possible to limit the handling of cash.

•Only two families are permitted to be shopping in the gift shop at a time. (This will be managed by the staff)

•Only one family is permitted in the parakeet exhibit at a time and strollers are not permitted in the parakeet exhibit. (This will be managed by the staff.)

•There will be hand sanitizer stations located throughout the zoo and in the gift shop. Please sanitize your hands before and after feeding animals.

•The rollercoaster and ferris wheel will be closed until further notice.

