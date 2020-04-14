How local teachers are adapting to teaching online

"The biggest part is how much you miss them, I miss them more than words can describe,"

Bethany Kulchock is a 5th grade teacher at Johnson Elementary School in Bridgeport, where she teaches English, social studies, and art.

Kulchock and teachers across the country are running their classes entirely online.

"We can't replicate a classroom," said Kulchock during a FaceTime interview "We can't replicate our interactions with our students face to face, so trying to find a happy medium of this is your assignment and this is what you can do with it- use whatever you have at your house,"

A problem the school is targeting is making sure all students have internet access.

"Whether they have technology access or not and how we can get them that technology if they don't have it," Kulchock said

This needed access for assignments, worksheets and tests the students have been using is a platform called "Schoology"

"Our students in elementary has never used this platform, so that has been a learning curve,"

In addition to keeping up with academics, there's also the social aspect of school. Twice a week at a scheduled time, Kulchock and her homeroom students video chat together and do different interactive activities.

"We did a how-to draw, tonight we're doing a show and tell," said Kulchock "We're doing things like that, I'm trying to keep it less academic because not all children can get on at the same time,"

The main goal is to provide a connection and a sense of normalcy and routine to student's lives.

"To give them a little bit of consistency and seeing their teacher, I think has really helped them," Kulchock said "I think having that little bit of consistency in a them that is so inconsistent has really helped them,"

Kulchock says despite having to be apart- this experience has made the whole community more connected.

"Through this the kids, the parents, our administration has been phenomenal," Kulchock said "If anything comes out of this it's that connection,"