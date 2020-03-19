How to get tested for coronavirus

Testing for coronavirus spiked this week leading to the first diagnoses of the virus in the mountain state.

There are three phases to drive-thru testing. First is the interview, then giving personal information, lastly, the test itself.

As the viral illness spreads, health officials put in place a process to alleviate the stress on hospitals.

If you have a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, the first thing you need to do is contact your primary healthcare provider.

"In order to be tested, the first thing you need to do is see a physician or have a doctor's order," said Donna Riffle, the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department Nursing Director.

The most efficient way to contact them is by phone.

"Call ahead to your provider and allow them the opportunity to do a phone triage," said Dr. Mark Povroznik, the Vice President & Chief Quality Officer at United Hospital Center.

If you do not have a physician, a hotline is in place staffed by registered nurses. The number is 1-304-598-6000, extension 4.

"Once you call that hotline or your provider determines that you meet the CDC guidelines for COVID testing. They can provide you that order and you can be directed towards that tent on the UHC property in our area for that testing," said Dr. Povroznik.

The testing begins with a survey. Questions include whether you have a slip from your physician.

After meeting the qualifications, patients give their information and move on to the test.

UHC lab staff swab deep into your nose and send that sample for testing. Right now, they estimate results are returned in 4-5 days.

To learn more about testing, experts encourage you to visit CDC.gov.

UHC's drive-thru testing is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week.