How to heat your home safely this winter season

As the snow begins to fall and the temperature continues to drop many will be turning on their space heaters to keep their homes and offices warm.

But alternative heating methods like space heaters, if used incorrectly, can be a fire hazard.

Lieutenant Ben Tacy of the Bridgeport fire department says because of this the winter season also comes with an increase in house fires.

"During the winter time there is sometimes an increase in fires and that's because one of the biggest components of starting a fire is heat,"

For example, leaving flammable items like clothing or bed sheets too close to your heater.

"You want to keep about a three foot radius around each side so if clothes or anything like that get piled up the heater isn't causing them to heat up and ignite,"

But there are other alternative heating methods that can be dangerous.

"Using an outside heater that would be used to heat a barn or a garage or a shed that they move into living quarters, or they're putting space heaters and hooking them up to multiple extension chords and they short out, or using their ovens to heat their home,"

In addition to using safe heating methods, it's also important to make sure your smoke alarms are working.

"It was just daylight saving time, so that's always the time to change out the batteries in your smoke detectors all your alerting devices,"

That also includes a carbon monoxide detector, which is vital for homes who use gas for heating.

"If you're using any kind of alternative fuels, if you're using any gas heat, you need to make sure you have a co monitor," Tacy said "Because you can't smell it, it can be very lethal,"

Keeping these safety tips and mind are one way to ensure a safe, and warm, home during the winter season.