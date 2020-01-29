How water becomes drinkable

Lift the handle, and water comes out, but behind the tap.

Huttonsville PSD staff say many districts offer to pay for the training of those willing to apply to the job.

"It is kind of out of the view of the public, but we do so much," explained Wes Lambert, the Elkins Water Treatment Plant supervisor.

The Elkins Water Treatment Facility sits over the city, supplying thousands. The facility opened in 2018 and city officials took 5 News inside.

The process takes around two and a half hours between the source and tap. It begins with a flash mixer.

"We add a chemical to the water coagulate the dirt and sentiment that is in the water," said Bob Pingley, the Elkins Operations Manager.

It moves to the plate settlers then is piped inside to the filtration system. The water goes through a screen, then massive filters.

After filtration, the water is treated with chemicals like flouride and sent to the customer. But, this is just the beginning of the process for the Public Service Districts supplying the water.

"We are a very large utility, but we do not have a lot of customers," said Louise McAtee, a manager from the Huttonsville PSD.

The largest issue they face is manning, But, after getting more staff vehicles, the issue is less pressing.

They say they used to buy water from Elkins, before the Elk Water dam and water treatment plant was finished.