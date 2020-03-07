Hundreds attend service for NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Three black astronauts have joined hundreds of other mourners at a memorial service for pioneering African American mathematician and NASA researcher Katherine Johnson.

More than 700 people turned out for Saturday’s memorial service at the Hampton University Convocation Center.

Johnson calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions.

She was later portrayed in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers. Johnson died Feb. 24 at the age of 101.

Johnson was remembered not just as a pioneering researcher, but as a faithful church leader and family matriarch.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.