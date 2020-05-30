Hundreds show up for local protest against death of George Floyd

A protest against the death of George Floyd was held in Fairmont Saturday afternoon. Floyd was a black man who died after a former Minneapolis Police officer kneeled on his neck.

Hundreds of protesters filled the streets demanding justice like many across the country. The non-violent protest lasted just over two hours.

Participants started at the Marion County Courthouse and walked throughout the city. Sheriff deputies, state and local police were in attendance, guiding the protest through the city.

One participant said this was a way to take a stand and how he believes he can help make a difference.

"This has been going on for over 400 years," he said. "It's not like it's just happening with George Floyd. Oppression, racism, systemic racism, it's all not going to change unless we stand up and do something about it, that's why I'm out here."

This is the largest protest held locally so far. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is hosting a virtual meeting in response to recent events throughout the country.