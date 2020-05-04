Huntington announces 'extra duty pay' for city employees

Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday that eligible city employees will receive a one-time $900 payment considered 'extra duty pay' for those who continued to work with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and potentially exposing themselves and their families to the virus.

Approximately 285 employees will receive an extra-duty payment. The payments will cost more than $200,000 and come from the City of Huntington’s budget.

A one-time, extra-duty payment of $900 will be provided to all members of the city’s three collective bargaining units (Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 298 and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 598) and administrative employees who have not worked remotely. Administrative employees who have rotated their work schedule to work remotely will receive a one-time, 50 percent payment.

“It is important to underscore that we can afford to make this one-time payment because of the support by City Council of the stalwart attention to fiscal discipline driven by my leadership team and our city employees both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams said.

The payment will come during the second pay period on May 15th.