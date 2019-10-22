Huntington man accused of stealing items from FSU dorm rooms

A Huntington man is behind bars after he allegedly stole items from rooms in a Fairmont State University dorm Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a room in Prichard Hall just before midnight Saturday. They searched the room and found two laptops that were reported stolen earlier that day.

Tyler Smith admitted to entering the rooms and taking the items, according to the complaint. One laptop was an Apple Mac Book Air worth $1,200.

Police took Smith into custody early Saturday morning.

Smith has been charged with grand larceny. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set around $10,000.