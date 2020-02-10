Husband, wife dead after wrong way crash on Route 50

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Route 50 Saturday afternoon, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said

Kiddy said they received the call at 2:50 p.m. about a collision between West Virginia Avenue and West Pike Street. Crews were on scene for a couple of hours.

A 2013 Kia Soul entered Route 50 eastbound in the westbound lane from West Pike Street, Kiddy said.

The car collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound.

The cars collided in the left lane, according to Kiddy. The Kia Soul was traveling the wrong way.

Kiddy said the driver of the Kia Soul, Lee Cunningham, 89, of Lumberport, and the passenger, Joann Cunningham, 80, of Lumberport, died at the scene. They were husband and wife.

Two people were hurt in the Chevrolet Silverado, Kiddy said. One person has been released and one is still being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Kiddy said it was likely "driver error" why Lee Cunningham was driving the wrong way.

