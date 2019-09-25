I-79 northbound closed after a one vehicle accident

I-79 northbound is closed after a one vehicle accident at the 144 mile marker Wednesday afternoon.

According to Monongalia County 911 officials, the crash happened around 12:04 p.m.

911 officials said that there was a fuel leak.

Mon County EMS responded, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to 911 officials.

Officials said that Truine-Halleck Fire Department, Westover Fire and Hazmat, the Marion County Fire Department and the Mon County Sheriff's Department are on scene.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.