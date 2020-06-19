UPDATE: One life flighted to hospital, one taken to UHC after a two vehicle crash with entrapment on I-79 southbound

UPDATE 06/19/2020 @ 10:07 a.m.

One person was life flighted to the hospital, and one was taken to UHC after a two vehicle crash on Interstate 79 Friday morning.

According to 911 officials, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. around the 115 mile marker. All lanes are closed.

Crews arrived on scene and found on vehicle rolled over and one vehicle in a tree with a person trapped, 911 officials said.

The driver trapped in their vehicle was life flighted, according to Harrison County Sheriff's deputies. The driver of the other vehicle over was taken to UHC.

