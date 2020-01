Interstate 79 southbound is closed at mile marker 127 after a semi truck caught on fire Monday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in just before 2 p.m.

No one was injured, according to 911 officials

Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, Spelter and Valley Fire Departments are on scene, 911 officials said.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.