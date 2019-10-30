Jackknifed tractor trailer shuts down I-79 southbound

A jackknifed tractor trailer has both lanes closed on Interstate 79 southbound Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in just before 4:15 p.m. It happened around mile marker 109.

911 officials said no one was injured. A little bit of fuel was spilled on the road.

Crews are using the berm to move traffic, 911 officials said. Harrison County Sheriff's Department is on scene.

Lost Creek Fire Department is heading to the scene.

