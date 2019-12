I-79 and Rt 50 have seen several vehicle accidents due to poor road conditions, this may cause traffic back up.

The accidents have occurred in both Harrison and Marion County.

In Harrison County the accidents have not caused any severe injuries, and no one has been transported to the hospital.

In Marion County there has been some injuries, but details are still unknown.

